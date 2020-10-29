Image Credit: Supplied

New Delhi: Twitter on Thursday rolled out a new feature called Topics in India in both English and Hindi that will make it easy for people to find, follow and talk about their interests and the things they like.

The 'Topics' feture lets people follow specific subjects of their interest, allowing them to see more content on these subjects on their timeline.

When a person chooses to follow a Topic  whether it's their favourite band, sports team or even a city  they'll see Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that subject a lot on Twitter on their timeline.

"The addition of Hindi Topics demonstrates our commitment to diversity of conversations across languages. We are excited to see these vibrant conversations flourish on Twitter in India," said Manish Maheshwari, MD, Twitter India.

Within a Hindi Topic, people will be able to see Tweets in Devanagari script, as well as Hindi speech typed in the Roman alphabet.

Indian users will be able to follow conversations about a Topic like they have been following accounts - with one single tap.

Topic suggestions will appear in the timeline and in the search bar based on what is most relevant to them.

To search for Topics you want to follow, open the Twitter app on your phone, click on the icon with three horizontal lines on the top left of the app, Tap on 'Topics' and you will see a list of 'Suggested Topics'.

Tap the 'Follow' button on the ones you find interesting and click on 'More Topics' at the end of the list to explore a wider list of Topics and sub-Topics to choose from.

You can also explore the Topics Selector page, which provides a list of Topics to follow.

You can also stop following a Topic that you no more wish to see on your timeline.

Apart from Hindi, Topics are also available in English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, and Korean.