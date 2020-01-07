The product will be available in 15 markets including India

New Delhi: Twitter on Monday launched a new ad product - the Promoted Trend Spotlight - that will allow brands to utilise Twitter's video format while acquiring prime visibility on the platform's Explore tab.

The product will be available in 15 markets including India, the company said jn a statement.

With full-width creatives, the Promoted Trend Spotlight extends an immersive viewing experience for audiences, resulting in greater recall of the brand's messaging.

According to a study by market research firm EyeSee, the product generates 113 per cent higher ad recall as compared to the standard Promoted Trend.

The Promoted Trend Spotlight will complement the Promoted Trend takeover with 6-second videos, GIFs, as well as static images.

"It will allow brands to display their content at the top of Twitter's Explore Tab for the first two visits, per person, per day," said the company.