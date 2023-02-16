Washington: Thousands of Twitter Inc users were unable to access the social media platform on Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
More than 8,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site, according to Downdetector.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.
Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in a $44 billion takeover last year, suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.