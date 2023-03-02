New York: Video streaming service of Netflix Inc was back up on Thursday after facing a brief disruption in the United States, according to outage reports on Downdetector.com.
At its peak, there were more than 2,000 incidents of issues with Netflix, said Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.
The platform, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.
While reports are proliferating, the services' official server status page doesn't convey any outage. An official word on the matter is also yet to come from the video streaming platform.
Meanwhile, last month Netflix finally revealed details on its plans to stop people from sharing their family plan passwords - a practice that violates its terms of service and hurts its overall revenue, as per GSM Arena, a tech news-related website.
The streaming platform updated its Help Center to say that only accounts within one household will be shareable. To ensure devices are associated with the primary location, Netflix will ask users to connect to the Wi-Fi once every 31 days, according to GSM Arena.