New Delhi: Facebook-owned Instagram is now allowing advertisers to create sponsored ads from user accounts and the feature is part of its update to branded content ads.

Branded content ads were introduced last year as a way for influencers to identify when their posts are sponsored by a company or brand.

Till today, Branded Content ads could only be created by promoting the existing posts from creators.

"Instagram is now launching a new workflow where advertisers can create Branded Content ads without the need for creators to post organically on Instagram first," the company said in a recent blog post.

Now brands have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run Branded Content ads.

This new process has been designed with creator control in mind  creators can approve and pause any ads published from their handle.

The ads appear just like organic posts published from the user's account, with a tag 'Paid partnership with the brand name'.

Branded Content ads in Stories can now include tappable elements, such as @mentions, location and hashtags.

"We want brands to have access to organic Stories' creative that is native and authentic to the Stories experience," Instagram said.

The company also introduced the ability for businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags.

Until today, branded content posts from creators that included product tags were not able to be promoted.

"Now brands can get more value out of this content that makes it easy for people to shop directly from creators that inspire them," Instagram added.

The company has also launched the ability for businesses and creators to set a minimum age for their branded content feed posts on Instagram.