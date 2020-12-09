The excitement around the IPL held in UAE made it the top trending query

File photo: Mumbai Indians squad celebrates with the trophy of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday 10th November 2020. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) remains the top trending query on Google Search, while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic takes the second spot, according to Google India's 'Year in Search' results announced on Wednesday.

"From the global pandemic to the history-making US elections, the year in search continues to recapitulate the top search trends, offering a unique perspective to the questions internet users have asked on Google Search," the company said.

Trending search terms this year were dominated by the concern around the global pandemic, with a surge in questions about coronavirus.

While the excitement around the IPL made it the top trending query, the US elections triggered significant search activity along with the Bihar elections and the Delhi elections.

US President-elect Joe Biden emerged as one of the top trending personalities.

Interestingly, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Scheme) that provides monetary support to farmers made it to the top trending chart, as netizens looked for latest news, information, and updates.

Following Joe Biden, was Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who made it to the most searched personalities this year.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actress Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty, and Ankita Lokhande also featured in the trending personalities.

Other international personalities that made it to the list include North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un, Afghan cricketing sensation Rashid Khan and the India-origin US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

The report revealed that Dil Bechara emerged as the top trending movie of 2020, followed by Tamil action-drama Soorarai Pottru.

Bollywood biopics like Tanhaji, Shakuntala Devi, and Gunjan Saxena captured the top five spots.

Due in large part to the intermittent lockdowns, queries on Web Series surged this year with Money Heist topping the list, followed by Indian entries like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Bigg Boss 14 and Mirzapur 2.