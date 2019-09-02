Feature phone made a comeback in June 2017 in a completely new market

Nokia 3310 Mobile Phone, First Introduced in September 2000, It was one of Nokia's most successful models. Image Credit: Agency

New Delhi: The iconic Nokia 3310 has turned 19 and those who used it could not hide their love for the strongest and one of the most popular mobile phones ever on social media platforms.

Born on September 1, 2000, the device had a dark blue body, emitted a deep green light from its tiny screen, and housed a charming game called "Snake".

An entire generation grew up loving the iconic Nokia 3310. Then came the Nokia 1100 in 2003  a sturdy affair with an in-built torch  which quickly became the best-selling consumer electronics device of its time. That was the Golden Age of Nokia  with hardly a competitor in sight.

In 2016, HMD Global got the licence to sell Nokia-branded devices for the next 10 years.

As people realised that its the birth anniversary of Nokia 3310, they took to Twitter.

"One of the best mobile phones ever with good battery," wrote a user.

"Back then a phone was a phone; today it is a multiple personality disorder," wrote another.

Being a feature phone, Nokia 3310 can perform few tasks such as calling, SMS, calculator, stopwatch, etc.

"Every single one of them still working today," tweeted @JasonWeakley.

Priced at Rs 3310, the feature phone made a comeback in June 2017 in a completely new Indian market which was inundated with cheaper Chinese smartphones as well as several feature phones.

Available in four stunning colours, the plastic body device has two SIM slots and a MicroSD card slot (32GB).

With 1,200mAh battery, the device offered 22 hours of talk time and has up to a month's standby time.

The device has the trial versions of two games -- Asphalt 6: Adrenaline and Diamond Twister -- pre-installed.