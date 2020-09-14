Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, at the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

At their virtual Seamless AI Life New Products global launch event held last week, we saw Huawei introduce six new products to expand its all-scenario product portfolio. While this hardware was the focus, Huawei also reaffirmed its commitment to enrich the 1+8+N all-scenario ecosystem.

Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said: “Great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers. In future, we will continue working with our valued partners to offer more smart and high-quality experiences to consumers worldwide.”

Huawei MateBook X and MateBook 14

The Huawei MateBook X is the latest entry to Huawei’s flagship PC product line. It features an iconic design and innovative technology, weighing 1kg and measuring just 13.6mm thin. It is the first notebook to feature the 3K Infinite FullView Display with an immersive viewing experience, stunning image quality and multi-touch support.

Multi-screen collaboration also sees added functionality with the MateBook X, which comes with the Huawei Share tag now embedded into the improved and 26 per-cent larger touchpad. With this, you can control both your PC and smartphone on a single screen. Powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core processor and with WiFi 6 support, the flagship notebook delivers all the performance required for daily tasks. On the MateBook 14, you find a highly portable design with the AMD Ryzen 4000H series processor. It features Huawei Shark Fin Fans for good thermals alongside a 2K FullView Display which supports smart features such as multi-screen collaboration.

Huawei Freebuds Pro

The Huawei Freebuds Pro come with the world’s first true wireless stereo (TWS) experience supporting intelligent dynamic noise cancellation. They feature a hardware and software integrated solution to identify the type of ambient noise based on the user’s immediate surroundings. They come with the best noise cancelling performance yet on a Huawei audio product with an industry-leading rating of 40dB. Furthermore, Dual Connection with Andoird, iOS and Windows smart systems means you can seamlessly switch between devices without being tied to one brand.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro & Watch Fit

The new Watch GT 2 Pro has features that consumers have come to love from the series, alongside two weeks of battery life, more than 100 workout modes and data tracking features. With Huawei TruSeen 4.0+, you get more advanced health tracking and heart rate readings.

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro - For those who need more from their smartwatches Image Credit: Supplied

With a rugged design, it features premium materials including a sapphire watch crystal, titanium case and a skin-friendly ceramic case back. Additionally, the watch also supports applications to provide a convenient means for users to get even more features.

Launched alongside the GT 2 Pro, the Watch Fit is the first Huawei sports smartwatch to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design. With a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD panel, you get to see more and interact better. The watch also features the newly upgraded TruSeen 4.0 and provides 24-hour heart rate monitoring to track your data. It is also the first Huawei smartwatch to support Quick-workout Animations for exercising at a moment’s notice. Ideal as an outdoor companion, you also find 96 different workout modes, built-in GPS and 5ATM water resistance.

Huawei FreeLace Pro