Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group at global online launch of Huawei Mate 40 Series Image Credit: Supplied

The Huawei Mate 40 series brings powerful performance and unique user interactions in a find-tuned smartphone package. Alongside a more robust camera system, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ come with the world’s first 5nm 5G SoC, an iconic design and a smarter digital experience.

Space Ring design

Both the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ feature an 88-degree 6.76-inch 90Hz 2,772 x 1,344 Horizon Display for an immersive viewing experience. Their curves allow them to be comfortable to hold while IP68 water and dust resistance helps them stay rugged. You also find an in-screen fingerprint sensor on both devices. Onto the front of the device, they come with a cut-out packed with 3D Face Unlock, an Ultra Vision Selfie Camera and Smart Gesture Control.

Turning the device over, you will see Huawei’s new Space Ring design. It carries forward the Mate series’ iconic circular and symmetrical design. The Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro come in black, white and a colour-shifting silver finish. You also get a yellow and green vegan leather option here. As for the Mate 40 Pro+, you will find an exquisite nano-tech ceramic back available in white and black.

Kirin 9000 processor

Inside the devices, you find the Kirin 9000 series of processors, fully equipped for 5G and intensive multi-tasking. The processor is based on the most sophisticated 5nm manufacturing process for improved performance and power over its predecessor coming alongside up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Moreover, you find a 24-core Mali G-78 GPU on both the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ for advanced graphics performance, combined with the 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate of the display. To further bolster the hardware on the devices, they are equipped with dual-stereo speakers and 4,400mAh batteries with advanced charging technology. They bring support for Huawei’s wired 66W and 50W wireless SuperCharge.

The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro Image Credit: Supplied

All-rounded imaging system

Co-engineered with Leica, the Mate 40 series provides breakthroughs in all its camera lenses. With Dual Cine Cameras and Dual Ultra Wide Cameras on the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+, you can take ultra-wide angle videos from both the front and rear-facing cameras. The Dual Cine Cameras also come with a 3:2 cinema-style shooting ratio sensor for cinematic videography. There are a bunch of other features bundled into the video shooting experience with XD Fusion HDR Video support as well. This helps to keep the camera’s exposure balaanced even when capturing scenes with extreme lighting contrast. The Ultra Wide Cine Camera now also comes with a wider field of view and distortion correction using a free-form lens, a world’s first.

As for zooming technology, the Mate 40 Pro features a periscope telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. With the Mate 40 Pro+, you get a dual-telephoto camera system enabling 20x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom. Furthermore, the Ultra Vision Selfie Camera on the Mate 40 series takes selfies and videos to new heights with both 4K capture and options to shoot at varying fields of view. You can even take advantage of Slow-Motion Selfie for when documenting fast-paced actions.

New user experience

A lot of optimisation is what Huawei has worked on with its Mate 40 series. Smart Gesture Control allows for hands-free control of your device whereas Eyes on Display allows you to get a view of vital information via just a glance. This is paired with EMUI 11 featuring a revamped software experience and updated privacy features. You can take advantage of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and a Petal Search feature to find your favourite applications. For those already in the Huawei ecosystem, multi-screen collaboration is also supported and could be a game changer for productivity.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ will retail for €1,199 (Dh5,208.998) and €1,399 (Dh6,075.297) respectively. Alongside these two devices, Huawei also showcased the Mate 40 with a 1080p display and a slightly toned down Kirin 9000E SoC.

Local pricing for the UAE is expected to be announced next month. Stay tuned to this space for the update!