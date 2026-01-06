From cars to robots, Nvidia maps out where AI is headed next

Dubai: The future Jensen Huang described at CES did not revolve around screens or servers. It was about cars that can explain their decisions, robots trained before they ever touch the real world, and AI systems that sit on desks rather than in distant data centres.

From there, Nvidia laid out a sweeping update to its technology stack, showing how artificial intelligence is being reshaped for daily use. “Computing has been fundamentally reshaped as a result of accelerated computing, as a result of artificial intelligence,” he said. “Some $10 trillion or so of the last decade of computing is now being modernised to this new way of doing computing.”

Alpamayo combines open models, simulation tools and large datasets, allowing carmakers to train systems that can explain their decisions rather than simply react. Nvidia said the first passenger car using Alpamayo on its full DRIVE platform will be the new Mercedes-Benz CLA, with AI-defined driving expected to reach US roads later this year.

One of the most consumer-facing announcements was Alpamayo, an open family of reasoning-based AI models designed to help self-driving cars handle rare and unpredictable situations. These edge cases, often described as the long tail of driving, remain one of the biggest barriers to fully autonomous vehicles.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.