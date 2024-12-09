After a successful first edition, Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum returns tomorrow with a strong line-up of impactful keynote addresses, insightful discussions and huge opportunities for networking. Held at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, the full-day event brings together industry experts, thought leaders and C-suite professionals to discuss challenges and threats as well as ways to improve cyber resilience.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, will start the day’s proceedings with his keynote address. “Cybersecurity is the backbone of any nation's digital future,” explains Dr Al Kuwaiti.

As the UAE continues to evolve digitally, we must prioritise building secure, resilient infrastructures that can withstand cyberthreats. - Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government

“Events like Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum are crucial, as they provide a platform for collaboration, sharing of best practices, and fostering a culture of continuous learning. They help us stay ahead of the ever-changing cyber landscape, ensuring that our strategies are proactive, not reactive, to protect both our citizens and critical national assets.”

In the second keynote address, Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, will spotlight how the authority leverages cybersecurity to build trust and attract global businesses.

“We understand that in today's digitally driven world, cybersecurity and data protection are the backbone of any thriving business ecosystem,” says Al Naqi. “To ensure our entrepreneurial community operates securely and confidently, we have implemented a multi-faceted cybersecurity program that provides 24/7 protection and support.

We have invested in state-of-the-art cybersecurity infrastructure, which includes advanced threat detection and mitigation systems powered by AI. - Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman

"These systems work proactively to monitor and neutralise potential risks before they impact our clients.

“We have invested in state-of-the-art cybersecurity infrastructure, which includes advanced threat detection and mitigation systems powered by AI. These systems work proactively to monitor and neutralise potential risks before they impact our clients.”

The authority has partnered with leading cybersecurity experts to offer comprehensive protection, safeguarding clients’ sensitive data and operations from breaches, ransomware and evolving threats.

“Our commitment to innovation includes creating a secure digital infrastructure that supports global trade, cross-border transactions, and seamless connectivity,” he adds. “This infrastructure ensures that businesses, large or small, can thrive in a safe environment, further solidifying the Free Zones Authority of Ajman’s reputation as a reliable partner for growth.”

Cybercrime and cyber insecurity ranks number eight in the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 in terms of likelihood and impact. “In today’s digital world, cybersecurity is vital for protecting and maintaining the foundational elements of our society including national security, digital privacy and trust as well as enabling business resilience,” explains Melih Kirkgoz, Senior Director, Systems Engineering, Fortinet.

Given the potential impact of cyberattacks on business resiliency, organisations must have clear oversight, processes and procedures in place for cybersecurity. - Melih Kirkgoz, Senior Director, Systems Engineering, Fortinet

"Those who implement good governance on cybersecurity, using appropriate governance, tools, and processes, will be more resilient and sustainable.”

As a global business hub, the UAE is becoming an attractive target for cybercriminals looking to cause disruption or steal intellectual property. “This year we have seen a 30 per cent increase in active ransomware groups,” explains Gopan Sivasankaran, General Manager, META, Secureworks.

They are using stolen credentials and exploitation of internet-facing vulnerabilities, amongst other tactics, to infiltrate and cause disruption for financial gain. - Gopan Sivasankaran, General Manager, META, Secureworks

With AI adoption on the rise, P. Sathyamurthy, Sales Director, IDM Technologies, doesn’t see any letup in ransomware, phishing, insider threats or social engineering that cause massive economic damages to ogranisations. He believes adapting to frameworks like zero trust is vital for safeguarding against cyberthreats. “Enterprises are prioritising their identity security landscape,” he says.

They need to assess the environment for a holistic view through detailed study, prioritising actions to be taken, along with the right budget, the right tool, and the right approach. - P. Sathyamurthy, Sales Director, IDM Technologies

As cyberthreats grow in sophistication and frequency, Melwin Dsouza, CEO, SecureNet, says forums such as the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum serve as crucial conduits for sharing expertise and best practices, allowing professionals to collaborate on innovative solutions.

Such events not only highlight regional cybersecurity challenges but also emphasise the shared responsibility of fortifying digital defences worldwide. - Melwin Dsouza, CEO, SecureNet

The year’s forum will discuss the impact of AI on decision-making and governance, cloud security, managed security services and the role of women in cybersecurity among others.

“By providing continuous content, fostering community engagement, and promoting best practices, Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum creates a lasting impact on the cybersecurity landscape in the UAE and beyond,” says Jishanth Karunakaran, Founder and Managing Director, Mindfire Technologies.

This commitment to ongoing dialogue and collaboration is essential for building a more secure and resilient digital future for everyone. - Jishanth Karunakaran, Founder and Managing Director, Mindfire Technologies

Jayakumar Mohanachandran, Group CIO, Buzeki Group, echoes the sentiment. “Forums like the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum are indispensable in uniting CIOs, tech leaders, and industry experts to tackle the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. They provide a unique platform to exchange actionable insights, pioneer innovative strategies, and address shared challenges.

For the UAE and beyond, these gatherings strengthen not only cybersecurity frameworks but also foster cross-industry collaboration, enabling organisations to stay resilient and future-ready. - Jayakumar Mohanachandran, Group CIO, Buzeki Group

With state-of-the-art technology, including the largest built-in LED screens, InterContinental Dubai Festival City offers a perfect venue for the event.

Hosting the Gulf News Cyber Security Summit aligns with our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s MICE landscape and reinforcing the city as a global business hub. - Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City and Luxury & Lifestyle, IHG Hotels & Resorts, UAE

“Through significant investments in The Event Centre, part of the Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City initiative, we’ve created a premier venue for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions,” he says.