Image Credit: Twitter

San Francisco, Sep 15 (IANS) Google Pixel fans can expect a brighter camera and beefed up processing power in the upcoming Pixel 4 XL, according to new leaked images of a pre-release Pixel 4 XL provided by Vietnamese phone shop D Store Mobile, the media reported.

The primary rear camera will reportedly snap shots with a brighter f/1.73 aperture. Last year's Pixel 3 had an aperture of f/1.8.

"Leaks of the upcoming camera app suggest that the phone will shoot in 16:9 by default so that photos can take up the entire camera screen, despite the sensor remaining 4:3. The effect is similar to what Apple is doing on the iPhone 11 models, which take advantage of the phone's extra wide-angle lens to fill the screen," The Verge reported on Saturday.

The details of the telephoto camera aren't available as of now but it can be safely presumed there would be significant improvements to low-light photos and close-ups.