Google Maps updated with enhanced voice guidance

It would help people with vision impairment to navigate more easily

Image Credit: Pixabay

San Francisco: Google Maps has announced new improvements that would help people with vision impairment to navigate more easily.

It would offer more detailed voice guidance and new types of verbal announcements for walking trips, said Wakana Sugiyama, a business analyst in Google's Tokyo office who was an adviser and tester for the project on Thursday.

"Frequent updates like these not only help a visually impaired person get from A to B, they can also give us more confidence and reassurance when we travel alone," she added.

Currently, it is available in English in the US and Japanese in Japan for Google Maps on Android and iOS. The feature is for visually-impaired people.

The feature could be very helpful for those who wanted a more screen-free experience on their next walking trip.