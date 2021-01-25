1 of 14
Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the latest addition to Ring’s Video Doorbell lineup with improved motion detection and enhanced dual-band wifi, alongside the features Ring users know, love and trust, including a 1080p HD camera and two-way talk. Dh839, Available at Amazon.ae
The Ring Stick Up Cam, the most versatile of the company’s cameras, can be installed indoors or outdoors and comes in two power options: Plug-In and Battery. Dh399, Available at Sharafdg.ae
The clothing care revolution begins with the Samsung AirDresser. The home appliance refreshes, santises and protects your clothes all while syncing perfectly with your smart home. Dh5999, Available on Samsung.com Eufy Security EufyCam 2 Pro
The InstaView refrigerator can be controlled remotely via LG’s ThinQ app, including adjusting the temperature, keeping an eye on the filtration system, and even receiving notifications when the door is left open. Dh6999 (Promotion Price), Available at Carrefour
With its built-in Google Assistant, Belkin Soundform Elite can play music, find answers, manage everyday tasks and control other smart devices around home through voice commands. Dh1299, Available at Virginmegastore.ae
The Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Purifier has a sealed 360-degree filtration system which filters and removes gases and odors found in your environment and captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles. It can be accessed via smartphones through the Dyson Link app that allows owners to monitor and control the machine from anywhere in real-time. Dh2499 (DSF Price), Available at the Dyson Store in Dubai Mall
The EufyCam 2 Pro brings 2K resolution, up to 180 days of battery-life, IP67-rated weatherproofing, two-way audio, a 100dB siren and AES 256 military-grade encryption for your data which is stored locally. It’s also compatible with Apple Home-kit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Dh1299, Available on Amazon.ae
The C3N intelligently protects exterior areas around your property day and night with 1080p video, real-time person detection, three night-monitoring modes and motion-triggered notifications. Dh279, Available at Jumbo Electronics
Control your entire smart home from this hub, get your daily updates, stream music and so much more Dh389, Available at Sharafdg.com
WiFi 6 combined with Linksys Intelligent Mesh delivers more speed, coverage, and capacity to every corner of your smart home. Equipped with 4X the performance of WiFi 5, Linksys’s latest WiFi 6 system is built to handle the demands of up to 50+ smart devices all competing for the same bandwidth. Dh1759 (single-pack), Dh3359 (two-pack), Available at Jumbo.ae
This small portable projector gives you that theatre experience you’ve been missing with it’s 100” projected display and remarkable clarity of 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp. The Nebula Apollo also has inbuilt streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon, YouTube etc. Dh1749, Available on Noon.com
The PowerConf speaker enables offices to maintain social distance during meetings without affecting quality of the audio of the speakers. Dh529, Available on Amazon.ae
Sensibo Sky Air Conditioner Controller With its compatibility to sync with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, Sensibo’s AC controller can make any regular AC smart enabling you to control it from anywhere. Dh439, Amazon.ae
Enabling contactless deliveries, the Doorbell provides a 2k resolution, 2-way mic audio and alerts you when someone is at the door too. Dh625, Available on Noon.com
