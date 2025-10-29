Tekken legend Arslan Ash suffers shock defeat in Pakistan and now looks to bounce back in Seoul

Ash’s performance at Baaz Takedown in Lahore stunned fans and analysts alike
In a dramatic turnaround after a surprising early exit on home soil, record breaking seven time EVO champion Arslan “Ash” Siddique has arrived in Seoul, South Korea to compete in the SOOP Super Tournament 2025. The master tier Tekken 8 event, running from October 31 to November 2, will test the Pakistani icon’s resilience following his unexpected 25th to 32nd place finish at Pakistan’s Baaz Takedown 2025.
Ash’s performance at Baaz Takedown in Lahore stunned fans and analysts alike. Just weeks after claiming his seventh EVO title at EVO France, the world number one was eliminated in a 2-0 loss against fellow Pakistani player Shehram. For a competitor accustomed to reaching the final stages of every major, the early exit was a rare setback in a career built on consistency and global dominance.
Shortly after the defeat, Ash announced on social media that he is making a strategic change for Tekken 8. Moving away from his long standing mains Nina and Anna, he will now be focusing on Asuka and Lidia. The Seoul tournament will serve as the first big test of this new direction, putting both his adaptability and decision making under the spotlight.
The SOOP Super Tournament offers Ash a fast chance to bounce back against elite international opponents. Fans will be watching closely to see whether the character change unlocks a stronger version of the champion or presents new challenges on the global stage.
With the Esports World Cup looming in 2025, momentum at this stage of the season is crucial. A strong showing in Seoul would signal that the stumble in Lahore was nothing more than a brief disruption for one of Tekken’s greatest ever players. Whether this shift marks a fresh era of dominance or the start of a new battle to stay at the top, all eyes will be on Ash as he steps back into the arena.
