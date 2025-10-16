Pakistani Tekken legend Arslan Ash makes history in the global gaming arena

7 time EVO champion: A record that cements his place among the greatest in fighting game history.

EVO Japan: Champion in 2019 and 2023.

EVO Las Vegas: Four time winner in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

EVO France 2025: His first European EVO title, making him the only player ever to win EVO championships on three continents, Asia, North America, and Europe.

Tekken World Tour Finals 2023: The defining moment of his career, where he claimed the world’s most prestigious Tekken title.

Triple crown winner 2023: The only player in history to win EVO Japan, EVO Las Vegas, and the Tekken World Tour Finals in the same season.

Other Major titles: CEO 2021 and Combo Breaker 2022.

ESPN Best e-player of 2019: Recognition from the global sports community for his extraordinary impact