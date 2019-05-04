The World Video Game Hall of Fame has added four honourees to its ranks. Newly inducted as the class of 2019 are ‘Mortal Kombat,’ ‘Super Mario Kart,’ ‘Colossal Cave Adventure,’ and the ubiquitous ‘Solitaire’ game built into Microsoft Windows.
The winners, honoured on Thursday, were chosen by an expert committee based on their impact on video gaming and pop culture, and their popularity over time and across countries.
The other finalists in the running this year were: ‘Candy Crush Saga,’ ‘Centipede,’ ‘Dance Dance Revolution,’ ‘Half-Life,’ ‘Myst,’ ‘NBA 2K,’ ‘Sid Meier’s Civilization’ and ‘Super Smash Bros Melee.’
The World Video Game Hall of Fame is housed at The Strong museum in Rochester and recognises individual electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, hand-held and mobile.