Winners chosen by an expert committee based on their impact on gaming and pop culture

In this April 10, 2019 photo provided by the Strong Museum in Rochester, N.Y., the video games inducted into the museum’s World Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 2, 2019 are shown. Image Credit: AP

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has added four honourees to its ranks. Newly inducted as the class of 2019 are ‘Mortal Kombat,’ ‘Super Mario Kart,’ ‘Colossal Cave Adventure,’ and the ubiquitous ‘Solitaire’ game built into Microsoft Windows.

The winners, honoured on Thursday, were chosen by an expert committee based on their impact on video gaming and pop culture, and their popularity over time and across countries.

The other finalists in the running this year were: ‘Candy Crush Saga,’ ‘Centipede,’ ‘Dance Dance Revolution,’ ‘Half-Life,’ ‘Myst,’ ‘NBA 2K,’ ‘Sid Meier’s Civilization’ and ‘Super Smash Bros Melee.’