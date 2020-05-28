Collabs are three independent videos that are playing in sync

San Francisco: Taking on Chinese short-video making platform TikTok, Facebooks experimental app division has introduced a new iOS app called Collab for making and mixing music with friends.

Facebook's app-focused New Product Experimentation (NPE) team announced the invite-only beta version of Collab that brings together creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music.

"Collabs are three independent videos that are playing in sync. With the app, you can create your own arrangement by adding in your own recording or by swiping and discovering an arrangement to complete your composition. No musical experience is required," the Facebook NPE team said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a TikTok-like feature, Once a collab is created, you can publish it for others to watch and mix and match further.

You can also share the music creation to Instagram, Facebook Stories, or any other platform.

To request access, the iOS users can sign up for waitlist at https://npe.fb.com/collab.

"We'll be opening up invites in batches, starting with folks in the US and Canada, as we continue to improve the experience," said Facebook.