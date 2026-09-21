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Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

Outage-tracking website Downdetector showed thousands of reports of issues

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WAM
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More than 17,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram were recorded as of 01.11 GMT
More than 17,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram were recorded as of 01.11 GMT
AFP

Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms were hit by outages affecting a large number of users in several countries overnight Sunday into Monday, with users reporting problems accessing the platforms and using some of their services.

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Outage-tracking website Downdetector showed thousands of reports of issues with Facebook and Instagram in the United States, along with reports from users in several other countries.

According to Reuters, more than 17,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 5,000 reports of issues with Instagram were recorded as of 01:11 GMT, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by aggregating reports from multiple sources.

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