Image Credit: Supplied

With laptops getting more powerful and lightweight, you’ll find you can do more with less when it comes to your work wherever you are.

In a time where we find ourselves connected now more than ever with the way we work and entertain ourselves, Dell’s Inspiron and XPS laptops are designed with purpose to allow us as users to do that with ease of flexibility thanks to its lightweight design but yet powerful components on both designs.

But what makes these two unique segments from Dell so attractive? There are several reasons why it’s worth getting either the Inspiron or XPS brand to allow you to power through your day.

Form meets function meets exception with the Dell XPS 13.

The Dell XPS brand has always been about getting the best from Dell in terms of cutting-edge technology in an exceptional build quality package along with the many powerful features you can expect from the XPS brand and at the same time make it a beautiful piece of tech.

Intelligently designed

It is cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, so it’s more durable than a machine that’s pieced together. The XPS chassis enclosure is sculpted with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 that’s bonded to the aluminum and is tough, damage resistant, durable and elegant. For touch screen users, you can enjoy the experience with its strong edge to edge Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the panel.

Lightweight and smaller than the previous generation, the new XPS 13 delivers a vastly superior experience. You will enjoy the visuals on the beautiful 4-sided 13.4 inch 16:10 InfinityEdge that’s 6.8% larger than before in an 2% smaller size with a 91.5% screen to body ratio.

You can also opt for an alternative 4K Ultra HD+ (3200 x 2400) display that covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 1500:1 contrast ratio for stunning clarity and vivid, accurate color. The screen has a 0.65% anti-reflective coating, so you have a beautiful glossy screen without the glare for working outside or in bright indoor light. With 500-nit brightness and wide 178-degree viewing, your view is spectacular from any angle.

The 4K UHD+ VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 panel enables over 16 million colors, so you see more of what you see in real life. Both panels are Dolby Vision certified. That means that whatever HDR content you are viewing will have more depth and color range than a standard SDR display. To summarize, colors will pop

With these design improvements, it’s allowed Dell to focus on a streamline design which embeds a fingerprint reader in the power button, allowing for the creation of the new edge-to-edge keyboard. Along with 9% larger key caps, less lattice and a 17% larger touchpad, this stretches the usable area to its outer limits.

On the inside, waves of 3K carbon fiber allow for maximum strength and minimal weight, plus superior heat-resistance to the palm rest. The authentic arctic white woven glass fiber achieves the ultimate in high-strength and low-weight in this ultra-thin XPS packed with a 11th generation intel processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics to handle all of your needs. It also comes with a variety of storage options that can go up to 2TB of memory.

A performance champion with Intel Evo.

Thanks to Intel’s Evo certification, Dell’s XPS 13 brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals to a new class of sleek, stylish laptops that’s been co- engineered with Intel and verified to provide the ultimate experience for life or work anywhere.

With Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics expect the XPS 13 to provide you with unmatched speed, performance on a device that’s not only thin and light but also comfortable to touch on account of its advanced thermal design that incorporates from dual fans separated to spread heat over a larger area and a single heat pipe designed with a single evaporator and dual condenser, ensures you have the best performing system in the thinnest form factor possible and keep the internal components cool.

No longer do you have to spend your time waiting for your machine to turn and boot up. A built-in sensor allows you to open the lid and power up in milliseconds, no matter what power-state you are in. Plus, with Windows Hello and a fingerprint reader built into the power button you can log in with just a touch. Or use the infrared camera with facial recognition to log in with just a look.

The XPS 13 also responds to your voice from up to 14 feet away, thanks to four built in mics, Microsoft Cortana and Waves enabled speech technology which you can use to control playlists and access schedules regardless of background noise.

It also has a variety of ports including Two Thunderbolt 4 multi use Type C ports allow you to charge your laptop, connect to multiple devices (including support for up to two 4 K displays) and enjoy data transfers up to 40 Gbps 8 times that of a USB 3.

Another UBC C port allows you to charge your laptop or run a display as well. If you’re worried about cables, Dell’s Mobile Connect application also allows for seamless file transfer between your PC and phone, features to mirror your Android or iOS device and receive notifications from your smartphone directly to your machine. Dell ensures that in doing so, the connection is made point-to-point, meaning it is secure without exposing your data to unsecure Internet connections.

All day battery life

And to add the cherry on top, the XPS 13 will take you through an entire day on a single charge with its incredibly long battery life with its 52WHr battery. That’s 17 hours on the FHD variant and 10 hours on the visually demanding 4K display.

The laptop uses Cortana and Waves-enabled speech technology with which you can control playlists and access schedules regardless of the background noise around you.

Image Credit: Supplied

Maximize versatility with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The Inspiron series of laptops and 2-in1s has always focused on helping users find different ways to personalize the way they interact with the digital world in a minimalist and modern design that’s available in a variety of styles and different colour options with long-lasting battery life and seamlessly connectivity with your PC and smartphone with Dell Mobile Connect’s wireless integration.

Tablet or PC? Why not Both?

The Dell Inspiron 14 inch 2-in-1 laptop supports both laptop and tablet configurations and it comes in a sleek Pebble Green or Mist Blue in a 14-inch full HD display that’s ideal for a virtually borderless view with thin bezels and an expansive screen-to-body ratio to minimize distractions for a better cinema, document and web browsing experience.

Working on the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has been updated for extended use with its newly designed and ergonomically positioned lift hinge increases comfort for a better typing experience when on chat, writing lengthy emails or connecting to your world. If you find yourself working in the late hours of the night, the backlit keyboard, has added enhancements that include a larger keyboard with 9% bigger keys than the previous generation for a more comfortable typing experience and a touchpad with new material that has a smooth, glass like feel.

This makes it perfect for conference calls, and switching to tent or stand mode for watching movies and improving your general browsing experience.

Power under the hood

The Inspiron has been updated with AMD’s best in class Ryzen 5 500U CPUs with AMD Radeon Graphics, with an optional upgrade to the more powerful Ryzen 7 5700U if you want the extra boost. With a combined horsepower of 16 GB DDR5 memory running at 3200Mhz, this is ideal for power users who want the added flexibility of working on a tablet.

With several ports including HDMI, USB C and USB A along with a microSD car read slot and headphone/microphone jack, Dell has made sure that users from different generations will not feel left out working on the Inspiron.

The addition of AMD’s Radeon Graphics makes it perfect for heavy duty creative work like video editing whilst also giving users the added option for some light gaming as well. In addition, Dell offers the choice to choose from Intel Iris Xe Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 as well.

The Inspiron’s added adaptive thermals monitor your usage and uses advanced algorithms and accelerometers to know where your laptop is. It can then adapt its thermal profiles based on whether it is in your hands, on your lap or on a desk. When placed on a desk in a home-office setup, it is also smart enough to unleash the full power available to the machine.

Use your laptop in any way you want

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is packed with features that allow you to focus on what’s important and not compromise function for portability while staying connected to your world.

With an added focus on security with the fingerprint sensor on the power button, it also comes with Dell’s Mobile connect app that lets you connect and transfer files wirelessly so you don’t need multiple cables.