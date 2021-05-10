Image Credit: Supplied

Stop staring at load screens. Increase your capacity and speed to get in fast and take them out faster. Now you can this wherever you are. Play games from wherever you are with the portable WD Black P10 Game Drive. This premium external HDD gives you up to 5TB of additional capacity to store up to 125 games and take with you wherever you go.

Wherever you go, your games follow

No more are you or your games locked in one place. Take your game library wherever you go with the WD Black P10 Game Drive's portable form factor, complete with a sleek metal top covering. Simply unpack and unleash the games in your coveted collection.

High-grade tech

Step up your game with the WD Black P10 Game Drive, featuring our high-performing HDD platform technology that reaches speeds up to 140MB/s (2TB model) and gives your console or PC the trusted, reliable performance boost it needs.

Play and store PS4 games, Archive PS5 Games

Don’t let your games gather digital dust in your old system. Our WD Black P10 Game is compatible with the PlayStation 5. Gamers can archive their PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 games to make room on their console for current favorites, and can even play their PlayStation 4 games directly from the drive.

Conquer with confidence

Gamers can trust WD Black drives with all their extra lives. The WD Black brand is dedicated to providing a top-tier HDD gaming experience with a 3-year limited warranty. You can be certain that your WD Black P10 Game Drive will have your back as you continue your quest to victory.

Win without worry