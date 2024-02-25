Barcelona, Spain: The magic has begun. The mystery was unveiled, igniting a desire to own a truly groundbreaking phone.

HONOR, a global technology brand revolutionizing smartphones with innovative AI experiences, unveiled the Magic 6 Pro and MagicBook Pro 16 on Sunday, February 25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain, one day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024).

The new phone leverages HONOR's platform-level AI.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro, alongside the AI-powered HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 laptop marks a significant step forward for the brand, showcasing its commitment to human-centric innovation and AI-powered experiences.

“We are thrilled to announce the global launch of the new HONOR smartphones and AI PC, which truly revolutionize the user experience with industry-leading AI capabilities, while simultaneously breaking boundaries in human-device interaction," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd.

MagicOS 8.0: A personalized and intuitive experience

The HONOR Magic6 Pro boasts a range of advancements in photography, display, performance, and AI-powered user experiences. One key highlight is the new MagicOS 8.0 operating system, featuring HONOR's platform-level AI and the industry's first intent-based UI. This empowers users with entirely new ways to interact with their devices, including:

Magic capsule: Provides instant access to essential resources and eliminates the need to navigate through multiple apps.

Magic portal: Understands user messaging and behavior, streamlining complex tasks like navigation and social media interactions.

Open-source LlaMA 2 AI: Enables offline functions like Q&A, text creation, and reading comprehension.

AI eye-tracking: Demonstrates the potential for hands-free car control through the smartphone's AI system.

Sports photography redefined with the AI-powered Falcon Camera

The HONOR Magic6 Pro is designed to capture stunning sports photography with its improved AI Falcon Camera System. This system features:

AI motion sensing capture: Predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high definition.

180MP telephoto camera lens: Offers 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom for exceptional clarity.

50MP ultra-wide camera and 50MP main camera: Capture fast-paced action without compromising on detail.

Display and performance

The HONOR Magic6 Pro prioritizes both durability and performance:

NanoCrystal shield: Industry's most drop-resistant screen glass, certified by SGS.

6.8-inch all-range low-power LTPO eye comfort display: Delivers an exceptional viewing experience with human-centric features like high PWM dimming and circadian night display.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform: Provides a 30% CPU and 25% GPU performance improvement.

HONOR second-generation silicon-carbon battery with HONOR E1: Offers exceptional low-temperature performance and fast charging capabilities.

DXOMARK rankings: Ranked first in battery with a score of 157 and received the first five DXOMARK labels in 2024 for camera, audio, display, battery, and selfie capabilities.

Expanding the ecosystem with MagicBook Pro 16 and Pad 9

HONOR also unveiled the MagicBook Pro 16 laptop and Pad 9 tablet, further expanding its ecosystem of AI-powered devices:

MagicBook Pro 16: Features cross-OS collaboration with HONOR smartphones and tablets, powered by HONOR's platform-level AI.

Pad 9: Boasts an impressive 12.1-inch display, an eight-speaker audio system, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR

HONOR teased the upcoming PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR, showcasing its continued collaboration with Porsche Design.

Availability and pricing

The HONOR Magic6 Pro starts at a price of Euro 1299. Image Credit: Biju Mathew/Gulf News The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR starts at a price of Euro 2699. Image Credit: Biju Mathew/Gulf News View gallery as list