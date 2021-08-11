Image Credit: Supplied

Today Samsung hosted yet another Unpacked event today. Today the brand introduced their third iteration of their Fold as well as their Flip devices, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. They also launched a their Buds 2 earbuds and the Watch 4, which is the first watch with the Wear OS powered by Samsung. Let's take a quick look at all 4 of these new devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic

GNTECH Youtube

The Galaxy Watch 4 series is powered by a 5nm processor on the inside. This is coupled with 16GB of storage which makes for a noticeably snappy experience. While the Galaxy Watch 4 allows for interaction via the touchscreen, the Watch 4 Classic uses a rotating bezel.

With the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Samsung wants to hone in further on its health suite. Firstly, the watches feature a BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate, electrical heart and bioelectrical impedence analysis sensors into one. This not only makes readings more accurate but also maintains the smartwatch’ sleek design. Alongside improvements here, the new Watch 4 series is now able to measure BMI and track your sleep better.

Powered by Samsung’s One UI and Google’s rich selection of applications (now called Wear OS by Samsung), the possibilities with the Galaxy Watch 4 are endless. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic lineup will be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes

Samsung Buds 2

GNTECH Youtube

The Buds 2 comes with dynamic two-way speakers which are said to deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass, while the Active Noise Cancellation feature will help block unwanted sound. The headphones will also come with 3 adjustable Ambient Sound levels and has a new machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises to keep your voice clear on calls.

The Buds 2 are small and curved and seem to look like they would fit the ear very comfortably. While the box itself is white and pocketable, the buds themselves will come in four colours, namely graphite, white, olive and lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

GNTECH Youtube

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts a more durable design, under-display camera technology, S Pen support and a suite of new software features.

This year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection all across the board. Its outside hinge is made from ‘Armor Aluminium’, a material that Samsung claims to be the strongest on any smartphone. On the inside, there is a reinforcing layer which provides 80 per-cent better durability. Above all though, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 finally comes with IPX8 water resistance.

The body on the Samsung Z Fold 3 is curvier and much more comfortable in the hand. The Z Fold 3 is now thinner at 6.4mm and it is also lighter at 271g. There is a 7.6-inch WXGA+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display on the inside with a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED Infinity-O cover display sporting a 10MP selfie camera. The back sees a triple 12MP camera setup.

With no Galaxy Note smartphone this year, the S Pen is now also a staple feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. You can either opt for the S Pen Note Edition or the S Pen Pro. Other software features on top of the Android 11 and One UI experience include improvements to Samsung’s Drag and Split and a new addition to force applications in split-screen mode.

Samsung Z Flip 3

GNTECH Youtube

The first obvious thing on the Z Flip 3 is the new outter display. 4 times larger than the previous generation Z Flip, the Z Flip 3 comes with an outer 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display. The display comes with a whole lot of interactivity including new Cover Screen widgets to check your mail, or the weather, monitor their daily step count or control music.

Once you open up the phone, the first thing in front of you is the 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display(22:9) 120Hz Infinity Flex Display.The Z Flip 3 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage. With Android 11 and One UI 2.1, the Z Flip 3 internally is really an extension of what we saw last year. We even have Flex Mode which allows you to use the phone with a split screen on the same app. For example, apps such as YouTube where you can watch the content above and interact in the comments below.