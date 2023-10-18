Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) said it is upgrading the digital services for 103 of its services to bring the average delivery time down to four minutes. This was announced by the Ministry during the Gitex tech show in Dubai.
The main features introduced to customers include alerts of licence renewal or cancellation services. A real-time interactive dashboard has been developed, that includes application data submitted by the customer, a proactive reminder of the licences that will expire and can be renewed, as well as several direct and accessible features such as add activity on license, cancel activity, and license termination.
New payment channels
The Ministry has also launched new payment channels with the aim of providing a multi-channel payment experience that employs the latest technologies. These channels include APPLE PAY, SAMSUNG PAY, and GOOGLE PAY.
Mohammad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, said: “Reaching an average of four minutes for service delivery and delivering 30 per cent of those services within two minutes, reflects MOCCAE’s significant progress in leveraging global digital and technological best practices.”
Managing expectations
Dr Amna Al Hosani, IT Director, MOCCAE, said: “The rapid development of digital technologies and changing customer expectations, creates a challenge for us to manage customers’ expectations effectively. The Ministry follows the Customer Experience [CX] application approach and continuously re-engineers digital services to meet customers’ needs and expectations by redesigning processes from a customer perspective. This also enables the Ministry to maintain its ability to adapt to emerging trends and meet market requirements.”
She added: “Through our sophisticated techniques and commitment to customer satisfaction, our services have been re-engineered to provide an easy-to-use platform that enables individuals to use services in an unprecedented manner, by reducing the time needed to complete the application and obtain automatic delivery without human intervention.”