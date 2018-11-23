The Speed Key is for people who prefer shortcuts from an application. For example, if you are surfing on a website and you want to copy a para and send it someone in WhatsApp, from the website you can press the Speed Key plus ‘W’ and it will take you to WhatsApp without exiting the Website. Users can create their own customisable shortcut keys for a long and short press. Users can create 52 shortcuts but what I found out is that it is difficult to remember what keys are for what.