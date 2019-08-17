Wearable also rumoured to come with sleep tracking and a larger battery

Man taking an ECG reading with an Apple Watch Series 4. Image Credit: Apple

San Francisco: Apple Watch Series 5 model is expected to use OLED screens supplied by Japan Display, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo, Japan Display would gradually increase its proportion of OLED display orders for the Apple Watch, starting with 15-20 per cent of orders in 2019 and reaching 70-80 per cent in 2021.

He believes that Apple would also gradually increase the proportion of LG's supply of OLED displays for iPhones and tap Chinese manufacturer BOE as an additional supplier, in a bid to diversify its supply chain, MacRumors reported on Friday.

As per the report, the Apple Watch 5 is also rumoured to come with sleep tracking, a larger battery and more health features. The 2020 version of the smartwatch is expected to come with a MicroLED display.

Kuo had previously predicted that the Apple Watch would get a new ceramic casing design.

In addition, Apple iPhone 11 would reportedly come with the same OLED displays used for Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

The move is likely to assist Samsung Display in a number of ways, including reducing the list of suppliers it uses to acquire materials, and buying more from a smaller supplier pool.