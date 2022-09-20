New York: Apple Inc said on Monday prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.
The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5, Apple said in a blog post.
These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively, the company added.
READ MORE
-
- In Pictures: With iPhone 14, Apple makes connectivity matter in emergencies
- Camera shortcut for iPhone users on WhatsApp?
- Buy now in UAE: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
- Apple unveils new iPhone 14, Watch Ultra for adventure sports
- In Pictures: Apple integrates the watch even closer to iPhone with safety add-ons