Apple Inc. will roll out new products on Monday, Oct. 30 in what will likely be the iPhone maker's last launch event of 2023.

On Tuesday, the company announced plans on for next week's presentation, dubbing the showcase "Scary Fast." The event will take place at 5 p.m. California time, airing on the company's website and online video services such as YouTube.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Apple has been planning to host a product launch event next week, the company's second announcement of the month. Last week, it rolled out a cheaper Apple Pencil stylus for the iPad, aimed at students.

Apple could use next week's launch to reveal new Mac computers. Inventory of existing high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros "- as well as the all-in-one iMac desktop "- has dwindled at Apple stores as well as retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. Consumers trying to order models from Apple's website are being told that they won't be delivered until November. These are typically signs that a product update is looming.

The 5 p.m. timing for the event is unusual. The company typically hosts its launches in the morning. The "Scary Fast" branding, meanwhile, could imply that Apple is ready to unveil its M3 Mac chip, which will deliver significant performance improvements to the company's computers. The theme and timing also could be a nod to Halloween, which takes place the following day.

Though Apple usually launches new iPads in October, the company doesn't plan changes to its tablet line until next spring, Bloomberg has reported. Apple is working on updates to the iPad mini, Air and entry-level models that focus on performance. The company is also developing a revamped iPad Pro with a screen that uses OLED technology "- short for organic light-emitting diodes "- for next year. That would match the display of the iPhone.