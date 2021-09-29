The camera-equipped home robot "Astro" patrolling a home. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: Amazon revealed a camera-equipped home robot Tuesday that users can deploy to patrol their houses, a device that one of the project's developers said was making science fiction a reality.

The tech giant cheered the "Astro" robot as a breakthrough for security and convenience, but digital watchdogs raised concerns for potential risks to people's most private moments at home.

Astro is a roughly two-foot (60 centimeters) tall and 20-pound (nine kilograms) device that can map out a house floor plan and obey commands to go to a specific place to take a closer look with its telescoping camera.

"Now when you are away, you can use it to proactively patrol your home and investigate activity," Amazon executive Dave Limp said in a product launch clip.

The device, which can work with Amazon's digital home assistant Alexa, can be taught to recognize faces and learn the habits of household members.

Digital privacy trade-off?

Amazon said Astro could also be useful to help remotely check on elderly relatives or deliver reminders for certain activities.

"It's taking science fiction and making it a reality," Suri Maddhula, who worked on the project, said in a video.

Matthew Guariglia, a policy analyst at digital watchdog group Electronic Frontier Foundation, raised concerns about the device potentially allowing hackers to see into a user's home or police seeking access to it via a search warrant.

"There are some scenarios in which (Astro) could be useful; there are some scenarios in which a surveillance camera on your house could be useful, too," he told AFP.

"But the problem is that you need to know that it comes off with a trade-off of vulnerability," he added.

Limp, the Amazon senior vice president for devices and services, in a call with journalists said Astro has built-in features to guard against abuses.

He said users can shut down Astro's cameras and microphones, also noting that the device issues a warning sound and message on its display when someone is trying to access the cameras remotely.

"If somebody hacked your account or something, and that could be a bad person obviously, we want to notify anyone that might be at home," he said.