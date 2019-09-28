Image Credit: Reuters

San Francisco: Microsoft has blocked 38 new types of file extensions on its Outlook for the web email platform in a bid to protect email users from what it deems 'at-risk' file attachments that were usually sent with malicious scripts or executables.

"The list, which previously included 104 file extensions, will be expanded 'soon' with 38 new entries. These new entries are file types that are regularly used to deliver malware to Outlook inboxes.

"The newly blocked file types are rarely used, so most organisations will not be affected by the change," the Microsoft Exchange team said in an announcement, according to a report in ZDNet.