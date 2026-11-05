Instagram launches free desktop video editor to rival CapCut

Mac app adds 4K exports, AI tools and direct publishing to Instagram
Dubai: Instagram has launched a desktop version of its Edits video editing app for Mac, giving creators a free alternative to CapCut for making and publishing videos.
The app, released on Thursday, November 5, brings Instagram's editing tools to a larger screen, with support for multi-track editing, automatic captions and 4K video exports without watermarks.
Users can also publish videos directly to Instagram without transferring files to their phones.
The Mac app offers a timeline with multiple video and audio tracks, keyframes for transitions and audio waveforms for more precise cuts.
Creators can adjust colours using advanced editing tools, import their own fonts and customise keyboard shortcuts.
It also includes Instagram's licensed music library, royalty-free audio, sound and video effects, and automatic captions in multiple languages.
Saved audio and text styles from the mobile app are available on desktop.
Videos can be edited in horizontal or vertical formats and exported in 4K without watermarks, allowing creators to share them on other platforms.
The desktop version also supports AI-assisted editing through connected agents, including Meta's Muse.
Creators can use AI to help assemble rough cuts before making further adjustments manually.
The feature adds to Instagram's existing AI tools for creators, which include suggestions based on video performance and audience engagement.
For now, the desktop app is available only for Mac.
Instagram has not announced a Windows release date.
The company is also working to let creators edit the same project across desktop and mobile devices.
Although saved audio and text styles can already sync between devices, full project editing across platforms is not yet available.
Meta launched Edits on mobile in April 2025 to compete with CapCut, the popular video editing app owned by TikTok parent ByteDance.
CapCut has offered desktop editing on Windows and Mac since 2021.
Instagram previewed its desktop plans in June before releasing the Mac version on November 5.
The company says more than 50 million creators use Edits on mobile and plans to release weekly updates for the desktop app.