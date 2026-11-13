GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
Technology /
Companies

Claude AI hit by outage as users report login and access problems

Company says Microsoft-linked connector problems are separate from Claude's disruptions

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Anthropic confirms disruptions to its AI services, with some systems still degraded.
Anthropic confirms disruptions to its AI services, with some systems still degraded.
AFP

Anthropic's artificial intelligence chatbot Claude experienced service disruptions on Friday, November 13, with users reporting difficulties logging in and accessing its AI tools.

The company confirmed authentication problems affecting Claude.ai and Claude Code, followed by further disruptions later that day.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Which Claude services were affected?

Anthropic reported login problems affecting Claude.ai and Claude Code, its AI-powered coding assistant.

The company also reported issues with the Claude API and other services, including Claude Cowork.

Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a rise in complaints, including reports from India.

Have Claude services recovered?

Anthropic deployed a fix for the earlier login problems and marked the incident resolved.

A separate disruption was reported later on Friday, affecting several Claude services.

During the latest status check, Claude.ai and Claude Cowork were experiencing degraded performance, while Claude Code, the Claude API and Console were listed as operational.

Is Claude working in the UAE?

Anthropic has not issued a UAE-specific advisory about the outage. The extent of any disruption among users in the Emirates has not been confirmed.

The company's global status dashboard provides updates on affected services.

Microsoft 365 connector also affected

The Claude disruption coincided with a widespread Microsoft 365 outage affecting Outlook, Exchange Online and other services.

Anthropic confirmed that its Microsoft 365 connector was affected by Microsoft's service incident.

The problem disrupted access to email, calendars and search functions through Claude's Microsoft integrations. Claude for Outlook was also affected.

Anthropic reported the connector issue separately from its own authentication and performance incidents.

Where to check Claude's status

Anthropic publishes updates on service disruptions and recovery efforts at status.claude.com.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

O365 to O364: The day the world lost a working day

O365 to O364: The day the world lost a working day

3m read
Microsoft outage in UAE: Why Outlook, Teams are down

Microsoft outage in UAE: Why Outlook, Teams are down

2m read
Microsoft warns disruptions could affect users in any region.

Microsoft outage: Outlook, Teams down in 74 countries

2m read
Microsoft warns disruptions could affect users in any region.

Microsoft Outlook outage: Are UAE users affected?

2m read