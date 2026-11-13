Claude AI hit by outage as users report login and access problems

Company says Microsoft-linked connector problems are separate from Claude's disruptions
Anthropic's artificial intelligence chatbot Claude experienced service disruptions on Friday, November 13, with users reporting difficulties logging in and accessing its AI tools.
The company confirmed authentication problems affecting Claude.ai and Claude Code, followed by further disruptions later that day.
Anthropic reported login problems affecting Claude.ai and Claude Code, its AI-powered coding assistant.
The company also reported issues with the Claude API and other services, including Claude Cowork.
Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a rise in complaints, including reports from India.
Anthropic deployed a fix for the earlier login problems and marked the incident resolved.
A separate disruption was reported later on Friday, affecting several Claude services.
During the latest status check, Claude.ai and Claude Cowork were experiencing degraded performance, while Claude Code, the Claude API and Console were listed as operational.
Anthropic has not issued a UAE-specific advisory about the outage. The extent of any disruption among users in the Emirates has not been confirmed.
The company's global status dashboard provides updates on affected services.
The Claude disruption coincided with a widespread Microsoft 365 outage affecting Outlook, Exchange Online and other services.
Anthropic confirmed that its Microsoft 365 connector was affected by Microsoft's service incident.
The problem disrupted access to email, calendars and search functions through Claude's Microsoft integrations. Claude for Outlook was also affected.
Anthropic reported the connector issue separately from its own authentication and performance incidents.
Anthropic publishes updates on service disruptions and recovery efforts at status.claude.com.