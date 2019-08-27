Recently, Cashify also extended its service of buying old gadgets across 1,000 plus cities

New Delhi: After recently completing six years in the re-commerce business, Cashify on Tuesday launched an online portal to sell refurbished smartphones, laptops and mobile accessories in India.

"As a re-commerce brand, we are hopeful of making a big impact in the refurbished gadget market, starting off with smartphones and laptops as our star categories. We will be adding new product segments in the future," said Mandeep Manocha, Co-Founder and CEO - Cashify.

To start with, Cashify is selling select smartphone models from brands like Xiaomi, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and laptops from brands like HP, Lenovo, and Dell, the company said in a statement.

Customers can visit the e-store to buy refurbished gadgets and accessories for their smartphones as the brand has also launched a range of accessories from smartphone covers, tempered glasses, Type-C cables, Micro-USB cables and chargers.