GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Austria finds Microsoft ‘illegally’ tracked students: Privacy campaign group

Group accuses education software of violating EU data protection rights for children

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Austria-based privacy campaign group Noyb has said that Microsoft 365 Education installed cookies that collect browser data and are used for advertising purposes.
Austria-based privacy campaign group Noyb has said that Microsoft 365 Education installed cookies that collect browser data and are used for advertising purposes.
Shutterstock

Vienna: Austria’s data protection authority has determined that Microsoft “illegally” tracked students using its education software and must grant them access to their data, a privacy campaign group said Friday.

Austria-based privacy campaign group Noyb (None of Your Business) in 2024 lodged a complaint against the company, accusing its Microsoft 365 education software of violating EU data protection rights for children.

Noyb said that Microsoft 365 Education installed cookies that collect browser data and are used for advertising purposes, a practice likely affecting millions of students and teachers across Europe.

In a statement on Friday, Noyb announced that the regulator had issued a decision this week, which “finds that Microsoft 365 Education illegally tracks students and uses student data for Microsoft’s own purposes”.

Microsoft was ordered to provide users, including the complainant - a minor represented by her father - access to their personal data.

The Austrian data protection authority confirmed that it issued a decision on Wednesday but did not give any further details.

While not responding to requests by users for access to data related to its education software, Microsoft “tried to shift all responsibility to local schools” or other national institutions, Noyb said.

“The decision... highlights the lack of transparency with Microsoft 365 Education,” Noyb data protection lawyer Felix Mikolasch said in the statement.

“It is almost impossible for schools to inform students, parents and teachers about what is happening with their data,” he added.

Microsoft said in a statement sent to AFP that the company would review the decision and decide “on next steps in due course”.

“Microsoft 365 for Education meets all required data protection standards, and institutions in the education sector can continue to use it in compliance with GDPR,” it added, referring to the EU’s landmark General Data Protection Regulation.

Noyb, founded by the online privacy activist Max Schrems, has launched several legal cases against technology giants, often prompting action from regulatory authorities over violations of the GDPR.

It has filed more than 800 complaints in various jurisdictions on behalf of internet users.

Related Topics:
technology

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Austria's forward #07 Marko Arnautovic is seen after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H European qualification football match Austria vs San Marino in Vienna, Austria, on October 9, 2025.

Austria’s historic 10-0 win in World Cup qualifiers

2m read
UAE team will begin campaign against Qatar.

UAE target T20 World Cup spot at qualifiers in Oman

2m read
Al-Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Groedig, Austria on July 30, 2025.

Why 2026 could be a monumental year for Ronaldo

2m read
Worried about LinkedIn using your data for AI? Changes take effect Nov 3

LinkedIn alert: AI and ads may use your data from Nov 3

2m read