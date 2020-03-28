The new COVID-19 app and website provide the latest information and guidance from the CDC. Image Credit: Apple

Apple Inc and the White House said on Friday that the iPhone maker worked with the Trump administration and federal agencies to release an app and website that will direct users to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The app, which will be available in the app store as COVID-19" will ask users questions about symptoms, location and risk factors and then provide the appropriate up-to-date guidance from the CDC, White House officials said.

Users can answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms in order to receive CDC recommendations on next steps. They can also access a set of resources from the CDC to help them stay informed and get the support they need. Image Credit: Apple

The app will also answer frequently asked questions about the coronavirus disease with official information from the CDC.

The same information will be available at a website https://www.apple.com/covid19 that will be accessible to the users of Windows PCs, Android phones and other non-Apple devices.

Apple said that it will not collect the answers users give to the app and website's questions and that the answers will not be sent to either Apple or any government entity.