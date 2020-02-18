Phil Schiller, Apple’s marketing vice-president, presents new iPhone models on Tuesday. Image Credit: New York Times

Apple Inc said on Monday that it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting both production and demand in China.

The company said that despite the fact that its productions facilities in China have re-opened, they are ramping up slower than expected.