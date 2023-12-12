Get ready for the tech thrill as Apple’s latest iOS 17.2 update hits iPhones, introducing the groundbreaking Journal app.
The much awaited Journal App update is designed to help users craft their life’s narrative effortlessly with personalised prompts derived from the phone’s data, making every moment a storytelling masterpiece.
But that’s not all — you can immerse yourself in the world of spatial magic with the ability to capture 3D videos using both main and ultrawide cameras simultaneously, elevating your content creation game to a whole new dimension.
The Journal app, born at WWDC in June, transcends simplicity, delving into the realms of health and wellness. Its power lies in recognising “Moments” based on your phone’s data — from visited locations to captured photos and completed workouts — offering tailor-made writing suggestions for a truly personalised touch.
Revamped Messages app
Apple’s latest spatial video recording was introduced alongside the iPhone 15.
iOS 17.2 is not just about the Journal app; it’s a treasure trove of enhancements. Users can command the iPhone’s Action Button for instant translation, enjoy new Weather widgets, and experience a revamped Messages app with a convenient catch-up button to swiftly navigate to your first unread message.
The update extends support to iPhone 13 and 14, bringing faster wireless charging without the need for a MagSafe-branded charger.
Immersive future
Venturing beyond iOS, Apple transforms its ecosystem. WatchOS 10.2 empowers Series 9 or Ultra 2 owners to log Health app data using Siri on the Watch.
Meanwhile, tvOS 17.2 for Apple TV introduces a sleek sidebar for swift profile switching and a redesigned TV app.
If you own an iPhone dating back to the 2018 XS, XS Max, XR, or the second- and third-generation SE, you can enjoy an immersive future with the latest iOS 17.2 update.