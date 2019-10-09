Original Essential Phone that debuted in 2017 was known for its flashy design

The new Essential phone's colorshifting material. Image Credit: Twitter

San Francisco: Essential Products CEO Andy Rubin, in a series of tweets, has showed a prototype of what could be the firm's next Essential Phone.

The prototype images posted by Rubin on twitter show a very narrow candy bar-style touchscreen device that could most likely be the next Essential Phone.

There is a front-facing hole punch camera in the top-left corner with primary navigation (back button and pill) seemingly at the top instead of the bottom. A narrow bezel frames the entire screen and you can see a small speaker grill at the top edge, 9to5Google reported on Tuesday.

Essential had confirmed last month that its second device was 'in testing' after some specifications emerged.

The device images also seem to show a large button and volume rocker on the right edge and a fingerprint divot around the rear, below what appears to be a single main camera.