Don’t panic. It’s not your phone that’s the problem, it’s a component called Webview that is. Android phone users, especially Samsung owners, reported Tuesday that their apps have been crashing suddenly.
It’s a global issue that affects programmes from email apps to game applications. Both Google and Samsung have issued statements acknowledging the problem – a glitch in Android System Webview.
“We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash for some users,” Google said in a statement to The Verge. “We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress.”
Samsung meanwhile offered a quick fix; the removal of WebView and a restart.
Here’s how the mobile firm said this could be done:
- Go to Settings
- Click on Apps
- Search for Android System WebView
- Tap the three dots in the top right corner
- Select Uninstall updates
- Restart phone