Amazon Leo aviation antenna: High-speed airline WiFi gear promises up to 1 Gbps at every seat

Project Kuiper-powered system targets full-cabin, low-latency inflight connectivity
Amazon has introduced a new aviation antenna designed to bring high-speed, reliable internet connectivity to airline passengers worldwide, the company announced.
The system, called the Amazon Leo Aviation Antenna, is built to withstand the physical demands of commercial aviation while delivering consistent broadband performance throughout flights.
The technology will be deployed by airline customers including JetBlue and Delta Air Lines, which aim to improve onboard connectivity for passengers and crew, according to the company.
The antenna connects to Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, which uses inter-satellite laser links and more than 300 ground gateways to maintain coverage across regions, including remote areas such as oceans and polar routes.
Developer: Amazon
Network Type: Low Earth orbit satellite constellation
Dimensions: (58 inches L, 30 inches W x 2.6 inches H)
Max Speeds: Up to 1 Gbps download / 400 Mbps upload
Coverage: Global, including oceans and polar regions
Key Technology: Laser links between satellites + 300+ ground gateways
Airline Customers: JetBlue, Delta Air Lines (so far)
Use Case: Full-cabin inflight internet for passengers and crew
Amazon said the system can deliver speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second for downloads and 400 megabits per second for uploads, enabling full-cabin connectivity rather than limited access shared among users.
In-flight internetDemand for reliable in-flight internet has grown as passengers increasingly expect the same connectivity in the air as on the ground. Traditional satellite systems, often based in geostationary orbit, can suffer from higher latency and inconsistent coverage.
Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations — positioned closer to Earth — are emerging as a solution, offering faster speeds and reduced lag.
Companies including SpaceX with its Starlink service have also entered the aviation connectivity market, intensifying competition.
Amazon’s push into aviation connectivity is part of its broader satellite internet initiative, known as Project Kuiper, aimed at expanding global broadband access.
The company said the new antenna is designed to deliver “gate-to-gate” connectivity, allowing continuous internet access from boarding through landing — a capability seen as a major step toward closing the gap between ground and inflight digital experiences.