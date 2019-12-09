Technology series beginning in UAE will also be hosted in Belgium and the United States

Dubai: The Dubai Future Foundation has launched a series of global roundtables under the theme, ‘Value of AI and Robotics’.

The Foundation launched the roundtables in partnership with the Knowledge Centre for Data and Society in Brussels, GovLab in New York, and Project Syndicate.

The series began in the UAE and will also be carried out in Belgium and the United States. The series first kicked off in Area 2071, in Dubai, with the participation of local and global experts from the public and private sectors, in addition to representatives of international institutions and technology solutions providers.

Participants discussed the impact of big data, AI, and robotics on future functions and environments, how the ecosystem and infrastructure impact regulatory frameworks, and assessed ways to leverage the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to deliver significant benefits in vital sectors. They also evaluated current and future challenges, and proposed solutions to cope with emerging market needs.

Abdul Aziz Al Jaziri, deputy CEO and chief operations officer at Dubai Future Foundation, highlighted the importance of adopting modern technology tools to find innovative solutions to the challenges humanity faces.

He said, “Hosting the first gathering focused on the value of AI and robotics in Dubai underlines its global leadership in adopting advanced technologies to achieve rapid leaps in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Through our partnership with international institutions and stakeholders from Belgium and the US, we seek to exchange experience and establish a global platform to enhance the role of AI and robotics at present and in the future.”

Khalifa Al Qama, head of Future Labs at the foundation, said the launch of the series marks the beginning of a new global partnership.

The series, he explained, help contribute to educating government agencies and private companies about the vital role of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in creating new business opportunities and economic sectors that are abreast with the rapid changes in many areas.