A day without my smartphone and why I didn’t miss it

Dubai: In today’s world, being away from your phone for even a few hours feels almost unthinkable. Or maybe, we’ve just trained ourselves to believe that. One buzz, one notification — and we’re instantly compelled to check what we might have missed. Emails, social updates, news alerts, bank reminders — it’s a never-ending cycle. Life cannot move forward without our phones.

During a recent holiday in India, a group of friends and I decided to take a day trip to a secluded nature retreat. One of my friends had a connection to a small resort nestled deep in a forested area — quiet, green, and untouched by the digital noise we’re so used to. It sounded perfect. Until he casually dropped a detail that changed the entire vibe of the plan. “There’s no mobile network there. No wi-fi. Not even electricity after sundown,” he said.

This experience wasn’t about rejecting technology. Let’s be honest — our phones are essential in many ways. They make life easier, more efficient, and more connected. But what I realised is this: we don’t always need to be available. We don’t always need to fill the silence or scroll through it.

We debated. Some tried to come up with workarounds — “Maybe we’ll get some signal if we stand on the roof?” Others considered backing out altogether. But something in me was curious. I wondered, what would actually happen if we all disconnected — not just for a few hours, but an entire day?

