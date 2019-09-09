Discover five cool gadgets you can add to your smart home

Amazon Echo Show 5 Image Credit: Amazon

1. Amazon Echo Show 5

This smart display speaker for your home includes a built-in camera for video calls to other Echo devices, the Alexa app, or Skype to make your life easy.

Unlike Amazon Echo Show, which comes with a 10-inch HD display, the Amazon Echo Show 5, comes with a 5.5-inch, 1MP camera with 720p HD video recording. It measures 5.8x3.4x2.9-inches and weighs just 410 grams and is available for Rs 8,999 in India.

On the top, it has a set of controls - two for controlling volume, one for turning the mics and camera on or off and one to place a shutter on the camera.

It can be used to stream music, place video calls, watch TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, control compatible smart devices and much more.

The device is powered by a MediaTek MT8163 chipset and connects to the Internet using Wi-Fi.

CP Plus Intelli Eye Full HD CCTV Camera Kit Image Credit: Supplied

2. CP Plus Intelli Eye Full HD CCTV Camera Kit

A home CCTV camera is an excellent way to secure your home and its periphery.

CP Plus Intelli Eye Full HD CCTV cameras are ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The outdoor cameras have the requisite protection hoods manufactured under NEMA guidelines. These 2 MP cameras capture high-clarity images, even during the night. The presence of IR sensors allows such recording.

The system comes with two dome cameras and two bullet cameras, capable of recording 1080p quality videos upto a 1TB storage, so that one can have both indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV Image Credit: Supplied

3. Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV

A smart TV allows you to access an array of TV channels without the need to connect a TV antenna or subscribe to a cable/satellite service. But the Frame is a QLED TV that transforms the TV into a picture frame that can show 1,000+ artworks from around the world. The Frame also has in-built motion and brightness sensors .

The Frame adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient light. There is also an Art Store to download new artwork for the TV. The Frame is a 4K TV that supports HDR 10+.

It also supports Bixby and Google Assistant voice assistants for voice control, and can connect wirelessly with smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control.

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Image Credit: Xiaomi

4. Xiaomi Mi Soundbar

The Mi Soundbar comes with five connectivity options, including Line-In, AUX, Optical, Bluetooth and S/PDIF, which make it compatible with almost any TV, from CRT to LED.

It features two 20mm dome speakers to cover the higher frequencies, apart from two 2.5-inch woofers for the low frequencies, and four passive radiators for the extreme low-end.

The Mi Soundbar can be wall mounted in just 30 seconds.

Honeywell Air Touch A5 indoor air purifier Image Credit: Honeywell

5. Honeywell Air Touch A5 indoor air purifier

With air pollution getting out of control with each passing day, the need for an air purifier for home has increased drastically over the past years. Though there are dozens of air purifier manufacturer present in India, Honeywell Air Touch A5 indoor air purifier is affordable and offers amazing features.

It has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 250 m3/h and offers up to 323 square feet and coverage area for a room with 9 feet height. The air purifier does not produce ozone and features a washable pre-filter that blocks larger dust particles. It works well in both homes and offices.