Dubai: A brilliant mind, a ground-breaking idea, and a college dropout – this is the perfect recipe for companies that shake up the industry every now and then.
Just that this time, this has happened in our own backyard, not in the Silicon Valley.
Meet Aadit Palicha, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of India’s newest unicorn Zepto. Aadit founded the company with his school friend Kaivalya Vohra, is now helming the $1.4 billion firm that brings top quality groceries to the doors of millions of customers in India.
A GEMS Modern Academy alumnus, Aadit dropped out of Stanford University two years ago to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions with the ecommerce startup, and will celebrate his 21st birthday later this month.
Zepto was heralded last week as India’s first unicorn business for 2023 following a successful round of new funding.
“If we look at what qualities have helped us attain the growth we have, it’s been a constant drive for excellence in everything we do and attention to those micro details at every level to ensure a great service in a timely fashion,” said Aadit.
Mumbai-based Aadit, whose parents still live in Dubai, launched a community-based car-pooling app called GoPool when he was 17. He learned early valuable lessons from the venture, which received a substantial seeding loan from Emirates NBD.
Aadit is now 100 per cent focused on growing Zepto in India and beyond over the next few years.