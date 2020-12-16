Dubai: Controversial YouTubers and brothers Logan and Jake Paul know where the money is, and they want a slice.
With Logan set to fight boxing great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in February, the social media star’s younger brother Jake has set his sights on a bout with UFC legend Conor McGregor.
Logan, two years older than Jake, boasts more than 22 million YouTube subscribers, with Jake not far behind on 20.3 million.
Interestingly the brothers bear an uncanny similarity to McGregor, both in looks and attitude, which may have appealed to social media trend-seekers and celebrity followers.
Most recently Jake took to his Instagram account to insult McGregor and UFC boss Dana White, while challenging the Irishman publicly to a boxing match worth $50 million.
“My team sent you a $50 million dollar offer this morning,” Paul said in the video. “$50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered. But you’re scared to fight me, Conor! You’re 0-1 as a boxer. I’m 2-0 as a boxer.”
Jake has previously fought fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib (known as Gib) and professional basketball player Nate Robinson.
McGregor and White, who was also subject to some outrageous comments from Jake, have declined to comment on the post, in which Jake is seen sporting a gangster-style vibe while puffing on a cigar and leaning against a sports car draped in the Irish flag.
Many social media followers are likely to think he’s a joke given the image he portrays with his ridiculous flip shaded sunglasses, while aping McGregor’s dialogue. McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23.