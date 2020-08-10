Kamala, the WWE legend, has died at the age of 70.
Under the face paint of Kamala, the 6ft 7 ins, 380lb James Harris battled the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He wrestled more than 400 matches over the course of several stretches with the WWE.
“He terrorised opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006,” WWE said in a statement.
“WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans,” it added.
WWE NXT General Manager William Regal said on Instagram: “My deepest condolences to the family of James Harris. I first saw him on TV when I was a child in the UK and at live shows as “The Mississippi Mauler” Big Jim Harris and then had the pleasure of being on shows with him in the US. A lovely man.”