WNBA Official speaks out on Breanna Stewart incident as Angel Reese’s Dream claim Game 2 win

The issue comes after a tightly contested overtime finish in which Atlanta secured a 2-0 series lead, leaving New York facing a difficult situation heading into the next game. Angel Reese led the Dream with 23 points and 7 rebounds along with Jordin Canada. They now are one win away from WNBA finals.

The Liberty are now seeking further clarification. According to The Athletic’s Annie Costabile, New York has made an official inquiry with the league regarding the reset timeout and communication between Stewart and the officials.

She explained that available timeouts are tracked by the scorer’s table and statistical staff, while teams are responsible for managing their own timeout usage. Officials can confirm the status with the table when necessary but do not officially track timeouts.

In the pool report, Cissoko-Stephens repeatedly said Stewart was present when Fahy confirmed that New York had a reset timeout available. However, she also said there was no direct communication between the officials and Liberty staff about the team’s timeout status.

“This is not blaming the refs, but when I ask both refs if we have a reset timeout at the end, and they tell us no… it’s pretty frustrating,” Stewart said in the post-game press conference.

That differs from Stewart’s account after the game. The Liberty star said she had asked the officials about the availability of a reset timeout and was told they did not have one.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.