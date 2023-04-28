Madrid: A EuroLeague basketball game between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade was suspended with less than two minutes left after a brawl between players from both teams.
Madrid were losing 95-80 at home — and about to go down 2-0 in their playoff series — when a hard foul by Madrid guard Sergio Llull on American forward Kevin Punter upset Partizan players and led to the benches being cleared.
Tossing opponents
Punches were thrown and a couple of players, one from each team, were tossed to the ground by opponents during the melee in the Spanish capital.
Officials spent several minutes watching replays before deciding to call the game off with 1 minute, 40 seconds left. EuroLeague’s website said the victory was awarded to Partizan Belgrade.
The third game of the best-of-five series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Belgrade. Partizan won the first game in Madrid 89-87.
Real players apologise
Two Real Madrid players have apologised for taking part in the brawl.
“What took place last night should never happen on a basketball court,” Llull said in a Twitter message posted on Friday. “I take responsibility for committing that tough foul that sparked the ensuing disaster. My apologies to all basketball fans.”
Guerschon Yabusele also issued an apology on social media. The former Boston Celtics player slammed Partizan player Dante Exum onto the floor during the brawl.
“I deeply regret my behavior at last night’s game. Basketball is about sportsmanship and friendship,” the French forward wrote on Instagram. “My sincere apologies to Partizan, a club with which we have always had a great relationship, to Dante Exum and his family, to my teammates, my club and all the fans.”