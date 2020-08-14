The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games got its opening ceremony fireworks display after all - despite there being no Games.
The fireworks were prepared the for ceremony to mark the beginning of the Games on July 23, but the quadrennial event was postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It would not have been safe to keep the expolsives on the shelf until the Games eventually begin, so organisers in Tokyo decided to give residents and viewers around the world a treat and go ahead with the display anyway, with Mount Fuji serving as the backdrop to a spectacle of light and sound.