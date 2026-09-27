The victory moved Oregon to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play, while USC dropped to 4-1 and 1-1. The focus, however, remained on Moore’s injury and the circumstances surrounding the hit. The QB is reportedly still in Los Angeles General County hospital, with ESPN reporting that he has movement in all of his extremities.

According to social media users, Stephens initially made his Instagram account private. However, he has now made the personal decision to deactivate it as no one is able to open his account. There has been no official indication that the account change was connected to the hit.

Stephens was seen celebrating and dapping teammates following the play while Oregon players and coaches gathered around Moore. The linebacker later remained on the USC sideline after being disqualified from the game.

Stephens was ejected for targeting after hitting Moore as the Oregon quarterback slid during the second quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Moore remained on the field for several minutes before being taken away in an ambulance and transported to hospital.

Dubai: USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II has come under scrutiny following his hit on Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore during their Big Ten Conference (B1G) clash. Nevertheless, to avoid the criticism, the USC player has made a decision regarding his social media.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.