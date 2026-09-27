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USC linebacker makes personal decision after hit on Oregon’s Dante Moore

Oregon’s comeback win overshadowed as USC defender faces scrutiny and logs off

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Quarterback Dante Moore of the Oregon Ducks is put in an ambulance in the first half of a game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Quarterback Dante Moore of the Oregon Ducks is put in an ambulance in the first half of a game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP-BEN LIEBENBERG

Dubai: USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II has come under scrutiny following his hit on Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore during their Big Ten Conference (B1G) clash. Nevertheless, to avoid the criticism, the USC player has made a decision regarding his social media. 

Stephens was ejected for targeting after hitting Moore as the Oregon quarterback slid during the second quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Moore remained on the field for several minutes before being taken away in an ambulance and transported to hospital.

Stephens was seen celebrating and dapping teammates following the play while Oregon players and coaches gathered around Moore. The linebacker later remained on the USC sideline after being disqualified from the game.

According to social media users, Stephens initially made his Instagram account private. However, he has now made the personal decision to deactivate it as no one is able to open his account. There has been no official indication that the account change was connected to the hit.

The incident overshadowed a dramatic game that saw Oregon recover from losing its starting quarterback. Backup Dylan Raiola stepped in and delivered an impressive performance, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns as the Ducks rallied to beat USC 41-27.

Raiola threw a touchdown on his second snap after replacing Moore and helped Oregon produce four second-half touchdown drives. His 29-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore put the Ducks ahead 34-27 late in the fourth quarter before Jordon Davison added the clinching score.

The victory moved Oregon to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play, while USC dropped to 4-1 and 1-1. The focus, however, remained on Moore’s injury and the circumstances surrounding the hit. The QB is reportedly still in Los Angeles General County hospital, with ESPN reporting that he has movement in all of his extremities.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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